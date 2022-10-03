Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Increases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,444 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,708,912,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $717,426,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,085,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,043,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,049 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,923,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $503,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8,847.6% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,970,436 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,165,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.81.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $134.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $148.04. The stock has a market cap of $168.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.50.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

