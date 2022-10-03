Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 172 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 241.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter worth approximately $455,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 36,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Price Performance

AVY opened at $162.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $185.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AVY. StockNews.com raised Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.