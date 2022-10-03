Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 245 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,176,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,727,000 after purchasing an additional 73,507 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.5% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,528,000 after acquiring an additional 60,725 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,517,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,592,000 after acquiring an additional 90,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,189,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,569,000 after acquiring an additional 96,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $203,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Church & Dwight Price Performance

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $71.44 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.37 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

