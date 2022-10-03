Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Purchases 321 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Nucor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Nucor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.78.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $106.99 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.65.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 21.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 6.14%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

