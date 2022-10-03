Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Raises Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 229.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $681,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 13.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in Newmont by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $42.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.26. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average of $60.20.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

