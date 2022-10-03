Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Raises Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LH. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 991.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on LH shares. Argus cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:LH opened at $204.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.57 and a 200 day moving average of $245.51. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $204.59 and a 52 week high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.29. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,720,017.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,676 shares of company stock worth $14,082,612. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

