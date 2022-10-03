SunContract (SNC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $220,863.00

SunContract (SNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. SunContract has a market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $220,863.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SunContract coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000133 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SunContract has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SunContract

SunContract’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org.

Buying and Selling SunContract

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SunContract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SunContract using one of the exchanges listed above.

