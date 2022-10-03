Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SU. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after buying an additional 252,780 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,770 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,453,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,520 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $506,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

NYSE SU opened at $28.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $42.72.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3656 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 27.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.54.

Suncor Energy Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

