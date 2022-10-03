Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) PT Lowered to C$53.00 at National Bank Financial

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Suncor Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.54.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $28.15 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3656 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 58.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.