Super Zero Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $37.62 Million (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Super Zero Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Super Zero Protocol has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a total market cap of $37.62 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000125 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007151 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 617,107,557 coins and its circulating supply is 369,740,783 coins. The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH. Super Zero Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH.

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Super Zero Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

