Supercars 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9,162.00 (CAR)

Supercars (CAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last week, Supercars has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. One Supercars token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000968 BTC on exchanges. Supercars has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $9,162.00 worth of Supercars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005153 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,403.45 or 0.99917995 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006964 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004785 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003193 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00053213 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005435 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00064414 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00080157 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Supercars Token Profile

Supercars (CRYPTO:CAR) is a token. Supercars’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,998,441 tokens. Supercars’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Supercars Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Supercars has built a CarDAO ecology in the metaverse that integrates car enthusiast communication and entertainment,with Supercar Club, Arena PVE, Arena PVP, Club League Tournament, Car Rental, LP Staking Pool, CarDAO Construction, NFT Trading, Car Fans Community, License Plate Bidding, and many other scenarios are played to create a truly interesting environment for players to compete and communicate with other car fans. Each Category has a different focus, but all related.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Supercars directly using US dollars.

