Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.58.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUUIF opened at $7.21 on Wednesday. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of $7.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

