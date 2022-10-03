SuperLauncher Achieves Market Cap of $775,112.68 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 3rd. During the last seven days, SuperLauncher has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000836 BTC on popular exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market capitalization of $775,112.68 and $3.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008706 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010772 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
SuperLauncher Profile
SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,740,533 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling SuperLauncher
