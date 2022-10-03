sUSD Reaches Market Cap of $70.93 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. sUSD has a market capitalization of $70.93 million and approximately $4.07 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00005078 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, sUSD has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

sUSD Profile

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 71,456,942 coins. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

sUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

