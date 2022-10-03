Susquehanna Lowers Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $120.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Susquehanna from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BILL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Bill.com from $245.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $224.09.

Shares of BILL opened at $132.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $89.87 and a 12 month high of $348.49.

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $592,377.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,936.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 9,921 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.09, for a total transaction of $1,608,094.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares in the company, valued at $99,847.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $592,377.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,070 shares in the company, valued at $4,609,936.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,211 shares of company stock worth $30,348,069. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 9.3% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 4.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Bill.com by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Bill.com by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

