SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Lowered to $400.00

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler to $400.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SIVB. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $1,100.00 to $900.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $515.00 to $495.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $545.07.

SVB Financial Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $335.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.72. SVB Financial Group has a twelve month low of $328.27 and a twelve month high of $763.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $399.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $447.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by ($2.08). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 29.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 983.2% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 19,985 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,555,000 after acquiring an additional 18,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

