Swop 1-Day Volume Hits $33,076.00 (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Swop coin can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00003385 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Swop has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Swop has a market cap of $1.69 million and $33,076.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003008 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010802 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00068883 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.05 or 0.10530514 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00147024 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $348.91 or 0.01787874 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.

About Swop

Swop’s launch date was February 5th, 2021. Swop’s total supply is 2,660,016 coins and its circulating supply is 2,555,069 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swop is swop.fi.

Swop Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swop.fi is a service featuring functionality for instant exchange of cryptocurrencies and investing assets in order to receive passive income. The service is based on the Waves blockchain which provides high transaction speed and low network fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swop directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swop should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swop using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

