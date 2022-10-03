Swop Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $33,076.00 (SWOP)

Swop (SWOP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Swop has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One Swop coin can now be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00003359 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swop has a total market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $33,076.00 worth of Swop was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Swop Coin Profile

Swop’s launch date was February 5th, 2021. Swop’s total supply is 2,660,016 coins and its circulating supply is 2,555,069 coins. Swop’s official Twitter account is @Swopfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Swop is swop.fi.

Buying and Selling Swop

According to CryptoCompare, “Swop.fi is a service featuring functionality for instant exchange of cryptocurrencies and investing assets in order to receive passive income. The service is based on the Waves blockchain which provides high transaction speed and low network fees.”

