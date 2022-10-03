SYL (SYL) One Day Volume Hits $266,076.00

SYL (SYL) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, SYL has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. One SYL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. SYL has a market cap of $6.31 million and approximately $266,076.00 worth of SYL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SYL Coin Profile

SYL (CRYPTO:SYL) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2021. SYL’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,300,000,000 coins. SYL’s official Twitter account is @XSL_Labs.

SYL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The SYL will be the utility token of the Pulsar distributed network, a project on decentralized identity & data privacy. It will be necessary for the creation of an SDI, for the execution of Smart Contracts and will be usable within the ecosystem to access the various services that will be offered within SYL Library. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SYL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SYL using one of the exchanges listed above.

