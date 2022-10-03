Syntropy (NOIA) Hits Market Capitalization of $62.55 Million

Syntropy (NOIA) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Syntropy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0626 or 0.00000318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Syntropy has a total market cap of $62.55 million and approximately $246,204.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syntropy’s official website is www.syntropynet.com. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syntropy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syntropy is transforming the public internet into a secure and user-centric internet through a unifying layer where encryption and optimized performance are built-in and automatically enabled for anything and everything connected to it.Syntropy is compatible with the current internet infrastructure and its protocols, but it introduces a crucial layer of programmability which allows for the complete utilization of resources. It removes bottlenecks and limitations of the existing system, ensures security and optimization by default, and unlocks greater scalability potential for future technologies and applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

