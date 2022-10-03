T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 2,127 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 20,218.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 12,131 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 10,176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.30.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $105.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $223.36.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

