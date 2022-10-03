TaaS Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.82 Million (TAAS)

TaaS (TAAS) traded down 20.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One TaaS coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on major exchanges. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.82 million and $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005095 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,615.24 or 0.99984530 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00006873 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004737 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003315 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00052115 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010195 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005411 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00064557 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00079415 BTC.
TaaS Coin Profile
TaaS (CRYPTO:TAAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.
Buying and Selling TaaS
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.
