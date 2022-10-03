Tadpole Finance (TAD) Achieves Market Cap of $1.57 Million

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. Tadpole Finance has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and $1,444.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tadpole Finance coin can now be bought for $1.57 or 0.00008060 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tadpole Finance Coin Profile

Tadpole Finance launched on October 5th, 2020. Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 999,960 coins. The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b. Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tadpole Finance is a decentralized finance services for saving and lending. An algorithmic money market protocol that aims to create a more open lending market, where users can make deposits and loans with any ERC-20 tokens on the Ethereum network.Anyone can register any ERC-20 token with Tadpole into the lending protocol. Once a token is registered on the market, people can send some deposits into the protocol to earn interest or borrow the token by placing certain collateral and paying some interest.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

