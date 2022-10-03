Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

TVE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bankshares set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.70.

Tamarack Valley Energy Price Performance

Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$3.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.08 and a 52-week high of C$6.48.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$406.97 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.15%.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

