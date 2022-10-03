Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

TTCF has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Tattooed Chef from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Tattooed Chef from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tattooed Chef from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Tattooed Chef Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TTCF opened at $4.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.61. Tattooed Chef has a 12 month low of $4.88 and a 12 month high of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $410.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Trading of Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef ( NASDAQ:TTCF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.17). Tattooed Chef had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $58.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.08 million. Equities analysts predict that Tattooed Chef will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTCF. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 20.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 1,993.0% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,266 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 16.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. 16.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

