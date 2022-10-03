Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TLTZY shares. DNB Markets raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 161 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get Tele2 AB (publ) alerts:

Tele2 AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of TLTZY stock opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00. Tele2 AB has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Tele2 AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

About Tele2 AB (publ)

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 17.56%. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 268.76%.

(Get Rating)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.