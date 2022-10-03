Tellor (TRB) Price Hits $15.34

Tellor (TRB) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.34 or 0.00079035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Tellor has a total market cap of $37.17 million and approximately $11.27 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009067 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010822 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor’s launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,422,816 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is an oracle system where miners compete to add data points to an on-chain data bank. Aiming to create a properly incentivized system, Tellor mints a native token, “Tributes” (TRB). Miners are incentivized to submit data using inflationary rewards, and which data types they update are chosen based upon the “tips” assigned to each query. Parties holding TRB can add a “tip” to a specific data type they want updated, then every 5 minutes the Tellor smart contract groups the top five most funded data types and creates a PoW challenge for miners to solve.The first five miners to provide the PoW solution and the five off-chain data points are rewarded with newly minted tokens + the accumulated tips for the specific data requests. In addition to the security provided by the PoW process, our main layer of security comes through a deposit of TRB that acts as a bond or stake requirement in order for miners to participate in the PoW. The miners risk losing this stake if they submit data that is successfully disputed by TRB holders.Tellor Tributes (TRB) are the native tokens of the Tellor. They are used to incentivize miners to provide data through base rewards and tips via user requests. They are used for governing valid data through disputes, and for system upgrades proposed and voted on by token holders.In the Tellor system, 50% of tips go to miners (⅕ to each selected miner) and 50% of the tips are burned each block. The total supply of Tellor is determined by usage and mining rates. For the maximum supply, Tellor’s supply will grow at the rate of the base reward * 288 queries per day.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

