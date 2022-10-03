Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives $56.77 Average Price Target from Analysts

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.77.

A number of research firms have commented on TENB. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $73.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $58.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tenable from $71.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Get Tenable alerts:

Insider Activity at Tenable

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $476,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,233,111.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $476,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,233,111.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $174,709.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,960,664.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,902 shares of company stock worth $1,996,015. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tenable

Tenable Trading Up 0.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 71,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 10,513 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 376,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,115,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tenable has a 12 month low of $33.72 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -48.33 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.53.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 33.54% and a negative net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $164.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.47 million. Research analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.