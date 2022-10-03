Ternoa One Day Trading Volume Reaches $287,590.00 (CAPS)

Ternoa (CAPS) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Ternoa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ternoa has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ternoa has a market capitalization of $29.01 million and $287,590.00 worth of Ternoa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ternoa

Ternoa’s genesis date was February 26th, 2021. Ternoa’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins. Ternoa’s official Twitter account is @Ternoa_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ternoa is https://reddit.com/r/Ternoa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ternoa is www.ternoa.com/en.

Ternoa Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ternoa Blockchain allows to the creation of “Time Capsules” to encrypt, store, and transfer data in a secure way, and for a long time. These Time Capsules are non-fungible tokens issued on the Ternoa blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ternoa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ternoa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ternoa using one of the exchanges listed above.

