Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Saturday, September 24th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Territorial Bancorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TBNK stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $26.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Territorial Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Territorial Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBNK. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 1,741.3% in the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 6,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 5,163 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 30,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 6,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Territorial Bancorp by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.