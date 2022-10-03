Tezos (XTZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.33 Billion

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Tezos has a market cap of $1.33 billion and approximately $44.29 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $1.42 or 0.00007378 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00012798 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00010480 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000220 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00012610 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 932,642,019 coins and its circulating supply is 911,148,431 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

