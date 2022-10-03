The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Holdings Lifted by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Clorox were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

Clorox Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $128.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.94.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Recommended Stories

