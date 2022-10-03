The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,536 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Clorox to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $130.67.

NYSE CLX opened at $128.39 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.94.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 87.12%. Analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.88%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

