The Forbidden Forest (FORESTPLUS) One Day Volume Hits $322,237.00

The Forbidden Forest (FORESTPLUS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. The Forbidden Forest has a market cap of $526,600.00 and approximately $322,237.00 worth of The Forbidden Forest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Forbidden Forest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Forbidden Forest has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Forbidden Forest alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009005 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010843 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About The Forbidden Forest

The Forbidden Forest’s launch date was July 11th, 2019. The Forbidden Forest’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for The Forbidden Forest is www.theforbiddenforest.org. The Forbidden Forest’s official Twitter account is @tfforestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

The Forbidden Forest Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Forest is a completely opened development community, it is mainly combined by developers from various regions and countries. Forest is not a company, fund or any other profitable group controlled, its major target is to realize a fair, open, convenient and secure public chain for daily private payment.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Forbidden Forest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Forbidden Forest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Forbidden Forest using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Forbidden Forest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Forbidden Forest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.