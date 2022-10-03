The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give NIKE (NYSE:NKE) a $98.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price target on NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.19.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.49. NIKE has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.59%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 104,831 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in NIKE by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,836 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NIKE by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 418,919 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after buying an additional 22,855 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.