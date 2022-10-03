The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Relx (LON:REL) a GBX 2,986 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,986 ($36.08) target price on Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on REL. Barclays set a GBX 2,785 ($33.65) price objective on Relx in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($33.83) to GBX 2,840 ($34.32) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,805 ($33.89) price target on Relx in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price target on Relx in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 2,330 ($28.15) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,579.50 ($31.17).

Relx Stock Performance

REL opened at GBX 2,202 ($26.61) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,316.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,303.13. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 2,056 ($24.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,474 ($29.89). The company has a market capitalization of £42.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,718.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Relx Cuts Dividend

Relx Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of GBX 15.70 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

