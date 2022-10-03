The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 1.0 %

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $2,182,634.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,158,289.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 87,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $2,182,634.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at $15,158,289.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $293.05 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $426.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $330.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.61%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

