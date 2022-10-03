The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JYNT shares. StockNews.com raised Joint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. B. Riley raised Joint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Joint from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Maxim Group raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Joint alerts:

Joint Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JYNT opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $227.18 million, a P/E ratio of 104.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Joint has a 12-month low of $13.10 and a 12-month high of $103.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.28.

Insider Activity

Joint ( NASDAQ:JYNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.77 million. Joint had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.53%. Analysts predict that Joint will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Bandera Partners Llc bought 31,041 shares of Joint stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.41 per share, for a total transaction of $509,382.81. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,183,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,829,380.67. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 148,203 shares of company stock worth $2,373,863 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Joint

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Joint during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Joint by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Joint during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Joint by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joint Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and regional developers. As of March 1, 2022, the company operated approximately 700 locations in the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.