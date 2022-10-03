The LoveChain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $61,289.00 (LOV)

The LoveChain (LOV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, The LoveChain has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One The LoveChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The LoveChain has a market capitalization of $18.94 million and approximately $61,289.00 worth of The LoveChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008685 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About The LoveChain

The LoveChain launched on February 3rd, 2020. The LoveChain’s total supply is 135,000,000 coins. The official website for The LoveChain is www.thelovechain.io. The LoveChain’s official Twitter account is @the_lovechain.

The LoveChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LoveChain is a new social media platform with its own e-commerce marketplace on the blockchain incorporating its own cryptocurrency (and payment system) that celebrates all the people and things we love. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok | LinkedIn | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

