The Tokenized Bitcoin Price Hits $19,649.23 on Top Exchanges (imBTC)

The Tokenized Bitcoin (imBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One The Tokenized Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19,649.23 or 1.00971093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Tokenized Bitcoin has traded 6% lower against the dollar. The Tokenized Bitcoin has a total market cap of $21.15 million and $12,528.00 worth of The Tokenized Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009043 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010854 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Tokenized Bitcoin Profile

The Tokenized Bitcoin was first traded on October 25th, 2019. The Tokenized Bitcoin’s total supply is 1,076 coins. The Tokenized Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@tokenlon. The official website for The Tokenized Bitcoin is tokenlon.im/imBTC. The Tokenized Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @tokenlon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Tokenized Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “imBTC is an Ethereum token that represents 1:1 the value of bitcoin. Holders can mint, exchange, redeem, and receive the income on imBTC from the Tokenlon platform.imBTC is able to work with smart contracts, seamlessly integrate into decentralized transactions and financial services, while injecting liquidity into the Ethereum ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Tokenized Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Tokenized Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Tokenized Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

