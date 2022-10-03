The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 76.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $495,731.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV stock opened at $153.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.54 and its 200-day moving average is $169.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

