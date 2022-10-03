The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.92.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIS. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Walt Disney Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 5.9% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $94.33 on Monday. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $179.63. The company has a market capitalization of $171.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.84, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

