Thomas Caldecot Chubb III Sells 3,000 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Stock

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Caldecot Chubb III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $270,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,164 shares in the company, valued at $6,226,834.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OXM stock opened at $89.78 on Monday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $119.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.88.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.16. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The firm had revenue of $363.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxford Industries

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $184,773,000 after purchasing an additional 104,007 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Oxford Industries by 8.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 862,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64,175 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 1.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,720 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,705,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,377,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 16.2% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 428,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,809,000 after acquiring an additional 59,941 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.50.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.