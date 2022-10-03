Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,257 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Thor Industries to $69.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.25.

THO opened at $69.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.26 and a 1 year high of $128.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.67.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.89 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Thor Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer acquired 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

