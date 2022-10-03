Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Given New $69.00 Price Target at MKM Partners

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by MKM Partners to $69.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Thor Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Thor Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.25.

Shares of THO opened at $69.98 on Friday. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $66.26 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.71.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The construction company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thor Industries will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Thor Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer acquired 1,225 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.63% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

