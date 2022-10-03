Thorstarter 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $35,229.00 (XRUNE)

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Thorstarter has a market capitalization of $7.51 million and $35,229.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Thorstarter coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00009135 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010822 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Thorstarter

Thorstarter’s launch date was June 19th, 2021. Thorstarter’s total supply is 660,754,729 coins. Thorstarter’s official website is thorstarter.org. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Thorstarter

According to CryptoCompare, “THORSTARTER uses $XRUNE as a settlement currency between new projects (IDOs) and THORChain’s active pools. $XRUNE: $RUNE pool in THORChain acts as a “Liquidity relayer” between short-tail and long-tail assets.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thorstarter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thorstarter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thorstarter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

