Tiger King Price Down 20.8% Over Last Week (TKING)

Tiger King (TKING) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Tiger King coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tiger King has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $34,090.00 worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tiger King has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tiger King Coin Profile

Tiger King’s genesis date was May 12th, 2021. Tiger King’s total supply is 900,000,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tiger King is tiger-king.org.

Tiger King Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tiger King Coin is a one-of-a-kind, new coin in the crypto-sphere. Born originally to support tigers, the TKING community (known as TIGERFORCES) have focused their attention both on supporting members of the community and these wild animals.$TKING is available as an ERC20 token on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tiger King should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tiger King using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

