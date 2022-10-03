Tigress Financial Trims Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Target Price to $266.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Tigress Financial from $282.00 to $266.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CAT has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.44.

Caterpillar Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $164.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Caterpillar by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861,936 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,103,021,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 992,608 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after acquiring an additional 663,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

