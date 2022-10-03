Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Barclays

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $4.50 to $2.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TLRY has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Benchmark lowered shares of Tilray from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.98.

Shares of TLRY opened at $2.75 on Friday. Tilray has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.27). Tilray had a negative net margin of 71.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.22, for a total value of $1,127,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,924,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,295,911.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Tilray by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tilray by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,151,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 138,406 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Tilray by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 414,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 133,843 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

