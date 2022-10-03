Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Oppenheimer from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Timken’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Timken to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.78.

Timken Price Performance

NYSE TKR opened at $59.04 on Friday. Timken has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.34.

Timken Dividend Announcement

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Timken will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.10%.

Insider Transactions at Timken

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,891,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 8,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $583,529.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 7,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.36, for a total transaction of $503,718.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,843 shares in the company, valued at $22,891,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Timken by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 896,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,088,000 after purchasing an additional 24,949 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 44,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Timken in the 4th quarter worth about $4,435,000. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 773,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,592,000 after buying an additional 103,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Timken by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 313,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,695,000 after buying an additional 104,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

